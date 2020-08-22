‘No Guns Life’ might fail to appeal to many with its storyline but its cyberpunk aesthetics and atmospheric setting are enough to get you hooked. Along with that, it is also replete with moralistic themes surrounding crime, corruption, and ethics. So if you’re still a little reluctant about this Madhouse creation, give it a shot and you certainly won’t regret watching it. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020. Since it has 12 episodes in this season, we expect to finish airing sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

The central character of ‘No Guns Life’ is a half-cyborg named Juuzou Inui. He was once a part of a military program in which several soldiers were turned into cyborgs, known as “The Extended,” in the name of serving their nation. As a result of this, several volunteering soldiers like Juzzo became cyborgs and proved to be great assets while the war was on. However, as soon as the war came to an end, the extended became useless as their battle skills were no longer required. As a result, they were soon eradicated into the outside world where they even struggled to fit in with society because of their dangerous demeanors. Desperate to seek normal lives, many of these soldiers either started working for government organizations or became a part of terrorist organizations. Compared to most others of his kind, Juzzo manages to make something out of his life by becoming a Resolver.

However, one day, his world begins to change when a fellow former soldier shows up at his doorstep and tells him that his son has been abducted and his life is now in danger. Realizing that only he can help him, Juzzo agrees to help him find his son. Little does he realize that this mission will lead him to the depths of the underbelly of his world. He soon finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy where everyone from the most powerful businessmen to large corporations to smalltime thugs is involved. Adding more heft to his troubles is the fact that he is also being trailed by a man who very knows how to deal with Extended soldiers like him.

Read More: OreGairu Season 3 Episode 8