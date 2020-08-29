‘No Guns Life’ may be cut out from the same piece of fabric as most other noir anime out there but what makes it stand out is its unique atmospheric build-up. Not only does it consistently keep you thrilled with its underlying mysteries, but it also fascinates you with its neon-lit backdrops and intricate character details. So if you’re drawn to anime that aren’t plot-heavy but are visually scintillating, this one perfectly fits the bill. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 is scheduled to release on September 4, 2020. Since it has 12 episodes in this season, we expect to finish airing sometime in September 2020.

Where to Watch No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

The English subbed version of ‘No Guns Life’ Season 2 will be available on Funimation on July 9, 2020. You can watch the English Dub of its first season on Amazon Prime, Funimation, and Hulu.

No Guns Life Spoilers

‘No Guns Life’ centers on the life of a half-cyborg named Juuzou Inui who was once a soldier. Like many of his peers, he was chosen for a special military program where he was turned into a war machine labeled as “The Extended.” Because of their supernatural abilities and advanced weapon systems, “The Extended” prove to be great assets to the army while the war was on. However, as soon as the war ended, these soldiers became useless and were dumped into the real world. Because of their unusual demeanors, most of them even struggled to have normal lives or careers, let alone have families of any sort. Due to their rejection from society, most of them either went back to work for the government or simply starts working for terrorist organizations. Compared to most of his coursemates, Juuzou does fairly well, He works as a Resolver and struggles a little, but makes ends meet with ease.

But then, one day, his perfect world comes crashing down when one of his fellow “Extended” soldiers show up at his office. The soldier tells him that he is being trailed by government officials after his son got kidnapped and he desperately asks Juuzou for help. Although Juuzou unanimously agrees, he does not realize that this mission will take him down to the underbelly of his city where everyone from the street gangs to the biggest corporations is woven from the same cloth.

