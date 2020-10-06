Because of their zany never-seen-before art-style, Manhwas aren’t for everyone. But as we’ve already seen with ‘Tower of God’ and ‘God of High School,’ Manhwa adaptations are doing really well so far. ‘Noblesse,’ too, is a manhwa adaptation and although it isn’t as popular as the aforementioned series, it sure has potential. We can’t be too sure if it’s worthy enough to rank among the few manhwa adaptations that have come out this year, but we do know that it should definitely be on your watchlist. On that note, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming details of its first episode.

Noblesse Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Production I.G, ‘Noblesse’ is a manhwa adaptation. The first episode of ‘Noblesse’ is scheduled to release on October 8, 2020.

‘Noblesse’ is directed by Shunsuke Tada and Yasutaka Yamamoto. Its composition is done by Sayaka Harada, and its music is being handled by Shun Narita and Yoshihiro Ike. Akio Shimada and Takanori Tanaka are its art directors while its characters are being designed by Akiharu Ishii. When it comes to its main characters, the anime includes some popular voice actors such as Daisuke Hirakawa as Frankenstein, Tarusuke Shingaki as Cadis Etrama di Raizel, Ai Kayano as Seira J. Loyard, Akihisa Wakayama as Regis K. Landegre, Hiroki Yamada as Hammer, Jun Kasama as Kranz, Katsumi Fukuhara as Shark, Kosuke Onishi as M-21, Masatomo Nakazawa as Tao, Ryōta Iwasaki as Yusuke Tashiro, Takeo Ōtsuka as Takeo, and Yōhei Hamada as Manabu Kase.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

‘Noblesse’ Season 1 will be available on Crunchyroll on October 8, 2020.

Noblesse Spoilers

The main character of ‘Noblesse’ is Raizel. He is given the title of Noblesse because of his pure Noble blood, due to which he is expected to protect all the other nobles out there. The anime begins with him waking after an 820-year slumber. Soon after this, his servant Frankenstein tries to keep him safe from the outside world. To do that, he enrolls him into a Ye-Ran High School. As a result, Raizel finds himself among humans, conforming to their day-to-day routines.

But soon, a powerful organization, called the Union, starts catching up with the protagonist. With the goal to rule the world, the Union creates modified humans who are programmed to encroach Raizel’s life. With no option left, Raizel is forced to unravel his true power and defeat the Union.

For 820 years, the secrets behind his long-lasting slumber remains a mystery. But all it takes is one defining moment to reveal them.

Noblesse Trailer

You can check out the official trailer for ‘Noblesse’ Season 1 below:

