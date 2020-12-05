South Korean manhwas have inspired quite a few exceptional anime in recent years. One of the best of these series has been ‘Noblesse’. The original work is written by Son Jeho and illustrated by Lee Kwangsu. Production I.G developed the anime with Sayaka Harada as the scriptwriter, Shunsuke Tada as the chief director, and Yasutaka Yamamoto as the assistant director. The score has been provided by Yoshihiro Ike and Shun Narita. Following the anime’s premiere on October 7, 2020, it has quickly become one of the top-rated animated productions of 2020. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Noblesse’.

Noblesse Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 10th episode of ‘Noblesse’, titled ‘Dangerous Man / LOVEPARADE’, is slated to release on December 9, 2020. Akiharu Ishii designed the characters in the series.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The 1st season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

‘Noblesse’ is set in a world where mythical beings co-exist with humanity. The story is about a supernatural race known as the Nobles. They are strong beyond comprehension, have magical abilities, and can live for a really long time. As they have protected humanity for thousands of years, many cultures have come to worship them as gods. The name of the show refers to the title of one of the two leaders of the Nobles, the other being the Lord. If the Noblesse represents the strength in the Noble society, the Lord represents the authority. The current Noblesse is Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (a.k.a. Rai). During his 820 years of slumber, his title started to be erroneously used as a reference for the entire race, by both the Nobles and the humans. After he wakes up in the modern world, he finds Frankenstein, his loyal human butler, and starts attending Ye Ran High School, where Frankenstein is the principal.

Episode 9 fleshes out the relationship between Rai and Frankenstein, revealing how they met. Rai lets the human stay as his butler in his mansion in Lukedonia, the island nation that all Nobles call home. However, despite his rank in their society, this decision was met with severe criticism from other Nobles, and Rai was compelled to pick a side between his race and the man to whom he gave shelter.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time