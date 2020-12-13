Developed by Production I.G anime from writer Son Jeho and illustrator Lee Kwangsu’s dark-fantasy manhwa series, ‘Noblesse’ focuses on the titular character, who is a leader of a race of inhuman super beings. After sleeping for 820 years, he finds that the world has drastically changed. To learn more about this new world, he starts attending the Ye Ran high school, where his loyal servant Frankenstein, is the principal. Although the show has just been released, it has already started gathering a large group of followers. The series premiered on October 7, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Noblesse Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Noblesse’, titled ‘Road / Lost Child’, is slated to release on December 16, 2020. Akiharu Ishii designed the characters for the series.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The 1st season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

For the past few thousand years, the Nobles have been the protectors of humanity. This prompted many cultures to consider them gods and pray to them. The noble society is headed by two leaders, the Noblesse and the Lord. If the Noblesse represents strength, the Lord stands for authority. The island nation of Lukedonia is the central base for all Nobles, although they live all over the world. The werewolves are the second group of supernatural beings who can be found in this world. Unlike the Nobles, the werewolves have only one leader, who is also known as the Lord. Their social structure represents their quick-witted and pragmatic personalities. They are a race of war-like supernatural beings. The strongest warrior is also the Lord of all werewolves. Aside from normal humans, there is one more types of humanoid beings that exist in this world, the modified humans. Various organizations, including Union and KSA, have performed experiments that have led to the creations of modified humans.

In episode 10, Rael makes an appearance at Ye Ran High School to get Seira, and starts fighting with M-21, Takeo, and Tao. After he gets turned down by Seira, he demands that Frankenstein must fight him.

