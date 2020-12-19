The popular anime ‘Noblesse’ has been developed from the South Korean manhwa of the same name, written by Son Jeho and illustrated by Lee Kwangsu. It is set in a world where humanity co-exists with supernatural races. For thousands of years, the Nobles have served as the guardians of mankind, leading to many cultures viewing them as gods. The story revolves around Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (a.k.a. Rai), who is the current Noblesse, a title that refers to one of the two leaders of the Nobles. During his 820 years of slumber, that word has been distorted to indicate the entire race. After he wakes up, he finds that the world around him has completely changed. He starts living with his trusted human butler Frankenstein and enrolls at Ye Ran High School, of which Frankenstein is the founder and current principal. As the series progresses, Raizel befriends several students at the school and becomes their protector.

The show premiered on October 7, 2020, and has since garnered widespread popularity. Production I.G has produced the anime. Akiharu Ishii designed the characters for the series. It is directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Yasutaka Yamamoto serving as the assistant. The story composition is performed by Sayaka Harada. The score has been created by Yoshihiro Ike and Shun Narita. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Noblesse Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Noblesse’, titled ‘Everything is Correct / Execution’, is slated to release on December 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The 1st season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

In episode 11, Raskreia, the current Lord of the Nobles, orders Seira to come to Lukedonia, the island nation that the Nobles consider their home. The Lord has found out that there were discrepancies in the reports about Raizel and focuses all her anger on Seira and Gejutel. Realizing that his friends are in trouble because of him, Raizel travels to Lukedonia with Frankenstein and Regis to protect them.

