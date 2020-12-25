Based on the popular manhwa series of the same name written by Son Jeho and illustrated by Lee Kwangsu, ‘Noblesse’ tells the story of Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (a.k.a. Rai), who is one of the two leaders of the supernatural race known as the Nobles. After slumbering for 820 years, Rai wakes up in the modern world. Part of the humor in the anime stems from Rai’s adolescent-like curiosity about technology. In ancient times, many cultures around the world worshipped the Nobles as gods because they have been the protectors of humanity since the beginning. As the Noblesse, Rai’s duty is to protect the Nobles themselves. The Noble society has another leader, the Lord. If the Noblesse is the embodiment of strength in the Noble culture, the Lord represents authority.

Since the series’s premiere on October 7, 2020, it has earned rave reviews for its action sequences and engaging plot and characters. The story in the show begins right where ‘Noblesse: Awakening ONA’ ends. The first episode depicts materials from volume 2 of the manhwa. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Noblesse Episode 13 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Production I.G developed the anime. Shunsuke Tada directed the episodes, with Yasutaka Yamamoto serving as the assistant director. Sayaka Harada turned the manhwa into a screenplay for the anime. Yoshihiro Ike and Shun Narita created the score, and Akiharu Ishii did the character designs. The 13th episode of ‘Noblesse,’ titled ‘Noblesse / Take Her Hand,’ is slated to release on December 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The 1st season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

In episode 12, titled ‘Everything Is Correct / Execution,’ Rai finds a formidable opponent waiting for him as he travels to the sanctuary. In Lukedonia, Seira attempts to flee her captors so she can save Gejutel. Rai and his friends realize that if they want to prevent Seira and Gejutel’s execution, they have to fight the other Nobles, including the Lord.

