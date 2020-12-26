Developed by Production I.G, ‘Noblesse’ is an urban fantasy anime series. It revolves around Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (a.k.a. Rai), who belongs to a supernatural race known as the Nobles. Being one of the two leaders of the race, he has an official title, Noblesse. Aside from the Nobles, the world of this particular anime also has werewolves and modified humans. The show premiered October 7, 2020, and quickly caught the audience’s fascination with ambitious action sequences and daring exploration of the setting. The series has been directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Yasutaka Yamamoto serving as his assistant. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Noblesse.’

Noblesse Episode 14 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Sayaka Harada turned the manhwa into a screenplay for the anime. Yoshihiro Ike and Shun Narita created the score, and Akiharu Ishii did the character designs. The 14th episode of ‘Noblesse’ is slated to release on December 6, 2021.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The 1st season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

In Noble culture, the Noblesse is the embodiment of strength, while the Lord is the personification of authority. The werewolves, who have a more warlike culture, are led by their greatest warrior. Modified humans don’t have a separate society. Most of them work for massive corporations like the Union and KSA.

After waking up from 820 years of sleep, Rai finds a new world is waiting for him. He is deeply fascinated by various aspects of modern society, especially technology. He stays with his loyal servant Frankenstein and attends Ye Ran High School, where Frankenstein is the principal. M-21, a modified human, serves as a security officer at the school, so he can pay the rent for staying at Frankenstein’s home. Rai befriends several teenagers at the school. In time, most of them come to know the truth about Rai and Frankenstein. Rai’s awakening sends shockwaves around the supernatural world, and he and his allies are often forced to deal with new challenges and dangers. Rai realizes that while he is one of the most powerful beings on the planet, he is even stronger when he has his friends with him.

