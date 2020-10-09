Webtoon readers are in for a treat as Crunchyroll is clearly not holding back on its Manhwa adaptations. First ‘Tower of God,’ them ‘God of High School,’ and now ‘Noblesses,’ considering how well these manhwa adaptations have been performing, it seems like they’ll all be ranked among the best anime of the year. With that said, if you enjoyed all the other Manhwa adaptations that came out this year, ‘Noblesse’ should be next on your list. For those who have already started watching it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Noblesse Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Production I.G, ‘Noblesse’ is a manhwa adaptation. The second episode of ‘Noblesse’ is scheduled to release on October 15, 2020.

‘Noblesse’ is helmed by Shunsuke Tada and Yasutaka Yamamoto. Sayaka Harada is handling its composition and its music is created by Shun Narita and Yoshihiro Ike. The show’s art directors are Akio Shimada and Takanori Tanaka and its characters are being designed by Akiharu Ishii, who is also known for his work in ‘Blood +.’ The cast of the series includes many renowned voice actors such as Daisuke Hirakawa as Frankenstein, Tarusuke Shingaki as Cadis Etrama di Raizel, Ai Kayano as Seira J. Loyard, Akihisa Wakayama as Regis K. Landegre, Hiroki Yamada as Hammer, Jun Kasama as Kranz, Katsumi Fukuhara as Shark, Kosuke Onishi as M-21, Masatomo Nakazawa as Tao, Ryōta Iwasaki as Yusuke Tashiro, Takeo Ōtsuka as Takeo, and Yōhei Hamada as Manabu Kase.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

‘Noblesse’ revolves around Raizel, a pure-blooded Noble who helms the responsibility of protecting all the other nobles out there. Better known as the “Noblesse” of his world because of his pure blood, Raizel goes into a deep slumber for 820 years. When he finally opens up his eyes from his long bout of sleep, his Frankenstein servant tries to keep him safe at all costs. Just to ensure that he’s well hidden from the evil forces of their world, Frankenstein even enrolls Raizel into the Ye-Ran High School. With what follows, Raizel soon starts settling down in the world of humans, conforming to their everyday routines.

But as time goes by, the Union, a powerful organization, begins tracking Raizel’s footsteps. The sole purpose of the organization is to rule the world and to do that, they create advanced humans who can easily encroach Raizel. When Raizel learns about the sinister motives of the Union, he is left with no option but to unravel his true abilities. The world hasn’t seen him for 820 years but they’ll soon learn the secrets that he held with him during his long-lasting slumber.

