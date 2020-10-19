When ‘Tower of God’ first premiered, manhwa fans were convinced that this new wave of anime would surpass even the best manga adaptations out there. Although the wave initially did take everyone by storm, the hype around it is slowly dying down. And that’s the reason why we can’t help but wonder how ‘Noblesse’ will ultimately turn out. Will it be better than the other two manhwa adaptations that have set the bar pretty high? Or, will it be forgotten too soon? Well, we’ll have to wait and see for now. On that note, if you’re following the first season of ‘Noblesse,’ here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Noblesse Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Production I.G, ‘Noblesse’ is a manhwa adaptation. The 3rd episode of ‘Noblesse’ is scheduled to release on October 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Noblesse’ introduces us to two new nobles, Seira and Regis. Turns out that they are both responsible for investigating all the recent gruesome events that have gripped Japan. To get to the bottom of the dark mysteries, the two set out to infiltrate the high school in which Raizel studies. With a twist of fate, they even end up in the same class as him.

While all this is going on, Frankenstein tells M-21 all about nobles, their history, and how they’ve evolved over the years. He also tells M-21 about nobles took it upon themselves to protect humans after they realized how weak of a species they are. M-21 is amused by the notion of nobles feeling obligated to protect humans. He firmly believes that the nobles aren’t helping humans but have an over falsity of entitlement they are trying to hide away from. Although a bit too polarized with his opinion about the nobles, M-21 very well justifies why he believes that the nobles are looking down on others. Soon after this, Regis learns that M-21 is a modified human and well, things don’t end too well after this.

Right after the hefty clash begins to settle, they learn that the rest of their crew ran into some trouble while heading back home. A gang, determined to confront Shinwoo, purposefully picked up a fight with them. When Regis learns that Shinwoo single-handedly took care of the rough up just to protect his friends, he is beyond impressed. The fact that Shinwoo is human makes Regis realize that he has underestimated normal humans all this while. He thinks to himself that maybe, just maybe, humans don’t need to be protected by nobles after all.

