After a brief dry spell, ‘Noblesse’ against establishes its hold as a pretty decent manhwa adaptation. It would be too soon to compare it with its manhwa predecessors (‘God of High School’ and ‘Tower of God’), but it seems to be a little more plot-heavy than them. Not to mention, its well-balanced approach towards character development seems to give it a slight edge. So if you still haven’t started watching this manhwa adaptation, check it out right away. For those who have been watching it all this, here are all the details of its next episode.

Noblesse Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Production I.G, ‘Noblesse’ is a manhwa adaptation. The 4th episode of ‘Noblesse’ is scheduled to release on October 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

In the previous episode, nothing much happened in ‘Noblesse.’ But in episode 3, the anime makes up for its previous action, or lack thereof. Shinwoo and Manabu, who were previously secondary characters, now get their own time under the spotlight. One thing leads to another and a dispute ensues between the two. As a result of this feud, Shinwoo starts believing Manabu is into men. Just by observing his interactions with Tao from a distance, Shinwoo jumps to his conclusion. Although he isn’t too shocked by his deduction of Manabu, he isn’t stoic towards it either. With what follows, he promises himself that he’ll do whatever he can to protect him and his decision. As the whole situation escalates, he makes a fool out of himself because of his habit of coming to the most bizarre conclusions for everything. In turn, the chemistry between the two characters takes a hilarious turn.

In the meantime, Frankenstein tries his best to look after all the immortal nobles who are with him. However, he struggles to keep up with them. They make the whole a wreckage and seem to have no respect for his rules. Within a few days, the house becomes extremely untidy. While so much is going on, Regis and Seira continue believing that Raizel and Frankenstein are mere humans and nothing more than that. From what we know through the initial episodes of this season, it seems like Raizel’s character still needs a whole lot of development. Nothing much about him or his characterization has been revealed yet. So in the upcoming episodes, we can expect a lot more plot developments in context with his character. Along with that, we can expect a few more hilarious moments between Shinwoo and Manabu as well.

Read More on Anime Preview: Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 4