‘Noblesse’ is quickly becoming a popular anime, with millions of fans tuning in to watch its episode every week. The show focuses on the titular character, who is one of the leaders of a supernatural race known as The Nobles. Noblesse is actually the title he holds as one of the co-leaders of his race. His real name is Cadis Etrama Di Raizel. After 820 years of slumber, Noblesse wakes up in the modern world. He subsequently enrolls at a school to know more about how the world has changed. His longtime servant Frankenstein, an immensely powerful being in his own right, discovers that his master is back, and is attending the school where he serves as principal/director, the Ye Ran High School. Despite a relatively slow start, the series is quickly picking up its pace. Here is everything you need to know about episode 5 of the show.

Noblesse Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Developed by Production I.G, ‘Noblesse’ is the anime adaptation of the manhwa by writer Son Jeho and illustrator Lee Kwangsu. The 5th episode of ‘Noblesse’, titled ‘’Friend’s Hand / Fight for…’, is set to be released on November 4, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the inaugural season of ‘Noblesse’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

Episode 4, titled ‘Spiderweb / Long Fall’, begins with M-21 being Kranz’s captive. The latter tortures the former for information on whether he was dispatched to locate the coffin. He also asks if M-21 has come across Jake and Marie. It dawns on M-21 that Kranz and his crew are yet to find out that he has defected. Surprisingly, Frankenstein and Raizel, the two characters who are supposed to be protagonists of the series, have very little to do in this episode. However, with the spotlight almost exclusively on M21, he shines.

The episode also fleshes out various members of Kranz’s crew, the DA-5. We learn that Takio has joined them so he can continue his search for his sister. Hummer and Shark confront Regis, who proves to be stronger than even a powered-up Shark. But Hummer takes Han and Woo captive and threatens Regis that he will kill them if he doesn’t surrender. Regis reluctantly complies. The three of them are then taken to where M-21 is being kept.

Regis still sees M-21 as a traitor. This is going to be part of a major plot point in the upcoming episode. Episode 5 preview shows Seira speaking to Frankenstein and Raizel about her severed connection with Regis, so expect the showrunners to explore that as well. Most importantly, the two main characters are likely to return to the center stage in the next episode.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time