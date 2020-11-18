Based on a South Korean manhwa series written by Son Jeho and illustrated by Lee Kwangsu, ‘Noblesse’ tells the story of Cadis Etrama Di Raizel (a.k.a. Rai), a member of the supernatural race of humanoid beings known as the Nobles. As one of their leaders, his official title is the Noblesse. However, since he had been slumbering for centuries, his title has come to be erroneously used to refer to the entire race, by both humans and the Nobles themselves. He wakes up after 820 years of rest and starts going to Ye Ran High School, where his butler Frankenstein is the principal. The show has started airing on October 7, 2020, and has quickly become one of the most popular anime on television today. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Noblesse’.

Noblesse Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The series is directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Yasutaka Yamamoto performing the supporting directorial role. It has been produced by Production I.G. The 7th episode of ‘Noblesse’, titled ‘That Girl on My Mind is an Aristocrat / Unforgettable’, is set to be released on November 18, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Noblesse’ can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

The Nobles are the protectors of humanity. In the past, humans worshipped them. The Nobles have another leader aside from the Noblesse, known simply as the Lord. In the Noble society, the Lord represents authority, whereas the Noblesse is the manifestation of strength. While the Nobles have a long lifespan, they do die. Raizel is the current Noblesse. The names of the Nobles who might have held the position before him is yet to be revealed.

In ‘Noblesse’ episode 6, ‘Great Power / Raizel’, Frankenstein and Takeo continue to fight Seira and Hammer. Takeo and Tao were adamant about keeping Tashiro and Kase out of this, but they start getting overwhelmed. In a desperate attempt to secure a victory, Kranz, the leader of the special forces team DA-5, implements a ruthless tactic. Raizel finds where M-21 and others are kept and unleashes his might.

