‘Noblesse’ is one of the most prominent manhwa series to be adapted for anime, and considering how popular it has become in a short time, it’s likely to maintain its presence on television for a long while. It takes the traditional vampiric lore and then subverts it in such a way that the outcome is both unique and a homage to its roots. The Nobles of ‘Noblesse’ have some abilities with blood. This has led humans to draw a connection between the two races. The typical weapons against vampires, stakes, crosses, and garlic, do not affect the Nobles. The anime premiered on October 7, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Noblesse Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The series is directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Yasutaka Yamamoto performing the supporting directorial role. Production I.G has developed the series. The 8th episode of ‘Noblesse’, titled ‘Frankenstein / First Contact’, is slated to be released on November 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

For thousands of years, the Nobles have been the protectors of humanity. This led many cultures to worship them as gods. Their society has two leaders, the Lord and the Noblesse. As the current Noblesse, Cadis Etrama Di Raizel, had been in slumber for 820 years, his title was distorted to refer to the entire race. Besides the Nobles and the humans, one distinct (werewolves) and one semi-distinct (modified humans) races have been revealed to date. The werewolves are a warlike species and have a social structure that reflects that, with the warriors at the top. The strongest warrior is also the Lord of all werewolves. The modified humans are the humans who have been put through various experiments, voluntarily or involuntarily, by organizations such as Union and KSA.

In episode 7, Raizel goes back to an unperturbed life. As Tashiro (Shinwoo) discovers his budding feelings for Seira and goes around asking other men in the group for suggestions, hilarity ensues. M-21, Takeo, and Tao are not much help and Frankenstein can’t stop talking about his past exploits.

