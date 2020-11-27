Set in parallel earth where various mythical creatures exist, ‘Noblesse’ tells the story’ of the titular character, an ancient and powerful being who wakes up after 820 years of slumber. Cadis Etrama Di Raizel is one of the two leaders of his race, the Nobles. As he has been missing for years, his title, ‘Noblesse’, has been distorted to refer to his entire race. This dark fantasy was developed as a manhwa series of the same name by writer Son Jeho and illustrator Lee Kwangsu. The anime premiered on October 7, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Noblesse Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The series is directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Yasutaka Yamamoto performing the assistant directorial role. Production I.G has developed the series. The music has been provided by Yoshihiro Ike and Shun Narita. Akiharu Ishii designed the characters. The 9th episode of ‘Noblesse’, titled Blood Contract / Devote ‘’, is slated to be released on December 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Noblesse English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Noblesse’ is available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Noblesse Spoilers

Most of the Nobles reside in the island nation of Lukedonia. After Raizel wakes up, he finds that the world has drastically changed. As he explores the modern world, his path crosses with that of Frankenstein, his trustworthy servant. Frankenstein is the principal at a high school, which Raizel soon joins. There he makes several friends. The news of his awakening soon spreads across the supernatural world, and his old enemies start stirring as well. For thousands of years, he has served as a protector of both the humans and the Nobles. Humanity has come to view his race as divine. In the past, they were worshipped by more than one religion. Because of their ability with blood magic, many still erroneously consider them vampires. In episode 8, under the strict orders from the Lord, Regis’ grandfather, Gejutel K. Landegre, comes to Japan and has a chance encounter with Frankenstein. The episode explores the shared history of Frankenstein and Raizel.

