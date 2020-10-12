Mr. Osomatsu (also known as Osomatsu-san in Japanese) was initially created to commemorate the 80th birthday of Fujio Akatsuka, the author of its original manga. However, the anime eventually ended up garnering a solid fan base of its own. So it comes as no surprise that it’s still going strong even after two seasons. If you have been following it all this while and you’re eagerly waiting for its season 3, here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio Pierrot, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a manga adaptation. The first episode of ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 13, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 1 English Dub Online?

All the seasons of ‘Osomatsu-san’ are available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Other than that, the first season of the anime’s English subbed version is available on Amazon Prime.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

‘Osomatsu-san’ is set in modern-day Japan. It revolves around the day-to-day snags of the eccentric Matsuno household and particularly portrays the adventures of Matsuno sextuplets. The identical brothers are a force to be reckoned with. With self-centered Osomatsu leading them and Choromatsu serving as their orator, the boys stop at nothing. Apart from them, Ichimatsu is a cynical young man while Jyushimatsu is hyperactive, Karamatsu is the manliest of the men while Todomatsu is the most lovable among them.

Despite being grown men—all above the age of 20—the sextuplets display qualities of typical NEETs: they have no intention of finding a job and being responsible for their lives. They are all just laid back and spend most of their days goofing around. But every once in a while, they, too, set out to find jobs and attend interviews. Unfortunately for them, they always get rejected because of their professional skills, or lack thereof. Other than getting rejected from potential employers, the boys also try to pick up women and attempt to show off their extremely happening lives.

The sextuplets may not be all that likable because of how they choose to live their lives. Nonetheless, their everyday adventures, challenges, and mundane activities are downright hilarious. Not to mention, since they are all so similar, even as a viewer you’ll be fooled by who’s who and you’ll often become a victim of their silly pranks. Overall, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is faithfully adapted from a 1962 manga of the same name and is the perfect anime for anyone who wants to kill some time.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Trailer

You can check out the official trailer for ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 below:

