Produced by Pierrot animated studio, whose current shows include ‘Boruto’ and ‘Black Clover’, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a comedy anime filled with meta-humor and frequent fourth-wall-breaking. The show is based on the characters from Fujio Akatsuka’s 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’. Set in the modern-day, it follows the Matsuno sextuplets: Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu. While they are ten years older now, they are as immature as ever. The series premiered on October 6, 2015. It’s currently in its 3rd season, which began airing on October 13, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Osomatsu-san’

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The new series is directed by Yoichi Fujita. Shū Matsubara is the main writer of the anime. ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 10, titled ‘Zansu’ and ‘Werewolf’, is set to release on December 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 10 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The first season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

After learning that they are getting a new anime adaptation of their story, the sextuplet Matsuno brothers begin to wonder whether the new-age audience will like them. The show’s meta-humor sets it apart from anything else on television. Despite being identical, the brothers have vastly different personalities. Among them, Osomatsu is the oldest and pretends to be the leader of the group. Karamatsu is quite egotistical and believes that he has fangirls, whom he calls “Karamatsu Girls”. Choromatsu is the most responsible one among them. Ichimatsu is the narrator of the show. Jyushimatsu is not that intelligent but full of energy, while Todomatsu is very calculating and can easily manipulate his brothers. Despite being over 20 years old, none of them has a permanent job. They also lack a good education. Basically, they are all NEETs and don’t have any intention to improve themselves. One thing to which they give their full attention is chasing girls. The series has a number of supporting characters who are as quirky and odd as the brothers.

