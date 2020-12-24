Developed with the characters from the 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ written and illustrated by Fujio Akatsuka, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a comedy TV anime that revolves around the sextuplet Matsuno brothers and their misadventures as adults. The series is part of a beloved and enduring franchise that lasted several decades. ‘Osomatsu-san’ fits right in among its predecessors because of similar self-referential humor. The series premiered on October 6, 2015. At present, it’s airing its 3rd season. It is produced by Pierrot Studios (‘Naruto: Shippuden’). Yoichi Fujita is the director of the series, with Shū Matsubara serving as the main writer. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 11, titled ‘Pizza,’ is set to release on December 29, 2020. For the 1st time in the anime’s history, it will air two episodes together. Episode 12, titled ‘AI,’ will be broadcast after the 11th episode.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 10 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The first season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

The sextuplet Matsuno brothers, Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, have grown up in the past 10 years since the last time their fans saw them, but that is just physical growth. Emotionally, they are still as immature as ever. Although they are identical, they have significantly different personalities. Osomatsu believes that he is the leader of the group. Karamatsu has a massive ego and thinks that he has fangirls following him everywhere. Choromatsu acts as the most mature among the brothers. Ichimatsu is the anime’s narrator. Jyushimatsu is perpetually exuberant and happy, although not that bright, and Todomatsu is the smartest of the bunch. The brothers can’t seem to keep a job. They are not well educated either. They are all essentially NEETs with no intention whatsoever to improve themselves. The only thing that gets the Matsuno brothers interested is the prospect of chasing women.

