Developed by the renowned anime production house Pierrot Studios (‘Naruto: Shippuden’’), ‘Osomatsu-san’ revolves around the immortal characters created by manga legend Fujio Akatsuka. In 1962, Akatsuka created ‘Osomatsu-kun,’ a top-rated manga series that has been turned into two different TV anime over the years. In 2015, to commemorate Akatsuka’s 80th birthday, ‘Osomatsu-san’ was released. In it, the identical Matsuno sextuplets are ten years older. The story is set in the modern world. Although they have physically grown up, they are mentally and psychologically as immature as ever. The series is currently airing its 3rd season, which premiered on October 13, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Osomatsu-san.’

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 13, titled ‘Mr. HNYmatsu,’ is set to release on January 5, 2021. Yoichi Fujita directed the series, with Shū Matsubara serving as the writer. Yukari Hashimoto provided the music for the series.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 13 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The first season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

The Matsuno brothers are as mischievous as ever, even though they have grown up ten years since the last time they were on television. Osomatsu is the oldest among the six of them and regards himself as the leader of their tightly-knit group. Karamatsu, the second born, suffers from delusions of grandeur and thinks that he has his own group of fangirls known as “Karamatsu Girls.” He has this odd tendency to use English words in his speeches. Choromatsu is by far the most dutiful and mature among the siblings. Ichimatsu is the narrator of the anime. The forever exuberant Jyushimatsu is the fifth Matsuno brother. The 6th and last Matsuno brother is Todomatsu, the most well-read and brilliant of all the siblings. In their daily lives, the siblings become most interested while chasing women. They are lifelong NEETs and seem to be unable to hold on to jobs.

Read More: Best Comedy Anime of All Time