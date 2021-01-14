A sequel to the 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ (and its two anime adaptations), ‘Osomatsu-san’ (‘Mr. Osomatsu’) follows the older versions of sextuplet Matsuno brothers and all the troubles they continue to get into. A rare gem of an anime that focuses on situational rather than physical comedy to elicit laughter, the series has all the correct ingredients to make its audience feel nostalgic about the original show. It also continues its predecessors’ clever use of meta-humor. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Osomatsu-san.’

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 15th episode of ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3, titled ‘Cosplaymatsu,’ is set to release on January 19, 2021. The anime originally started airing on October 6, 2015. Its 3rd season premiered on October 13, 2020. Yoichi Fujita directed the anime, with Shū Matsubara serving as the main writer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 15 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

The humor in this latest adaptation of Fujio Akatsuka’s work is quite mature, but it still offers a hilarious parody of Japanese pop-culture. Ten years have passed since the events of the original manga, the sextuplet Matsuno brothers, Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, are now in their 20s. However, they don’t have jobs, nor do they pursued higher education. Furthermore, they are exceptionally demotivated about doing anything with their lives. At the start of the series, they break the fourth wall and speculate about their roles in the series. They even briefly think of turning the show a colorful bishōnen idol anime, but quickly give up on the idea as it will be too much of work.

