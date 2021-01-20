Written by Shū Matsubara and directed by Yoichi Fujita, ‘Osomatsu-san’ or ‘Mr. Osomatsu’ is a comedy anime that depicts the sextuplet from the popular 1960s manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ in the modern-day. The characters from Fujio Akatsuka’s classic work have been aged 10 years, but they have retained their meta-humor. Since its release on October 6, 2015, the show has garnered considerable popularity. It is currently in its 3rd season. Here Is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 16, titled ‘Nanmaider Attacks,’ is set to release on January 26, 2021. Its 3rd season premiered on October 13, 2020. Pierrot Studios produced the series, with Yukari Hashimoto as the music composer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Although the brothers are identical, their personalities could not be more different. Osomatsu is the oldest and thinks that he is the leader of the group. The second oldest brother Karamatsu is the most arrogant. Choromatsu is the most responsible one among them. Ichimatsu prefers to be alone most of the time time. Jyushimatsu is the dumb but energetic brother, while Todomatsu is cunning and smart. For all intent and purpose, the brothers are NEETs. They never pursued higher education, nor can they hold any job for a long period. The only thing they seem to be good at is chasing after women. In the pilot episode, they break the 4th wall to converse about their individual roles in the anime.

