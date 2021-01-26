Developed from Fujio Akatsuka’s ‘Osomatsu-kun’ manga series, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a pure comedy anime. It revolves around the infamous identical sextuplet Matsuno brothers; Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, and all the trouble they regularly get into. They are 10 years older in the new show but are as mischievous and immature as ever. The series originally premiered on October 6, 2015. The third season began airing on October 13, 2020. Here is everything we have been able to find out about the upcoming episode of ‘Osomatsu-san.’

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 17 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 17, titled ‘Imoni,’ is set to release on February 2, 2021. Pierrot Studios produced the series, with Yukari Hashimoto serving as the music composer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. Episodes of all 3 seasons are also available on VRV.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Episode 16 of the third season begins with a ‘Robocop’ parody starring Sanematsu. The 30-something salaryman is killed by his superior at work and turned into an android that oversees all the employees. However, a colleague recognizes who he is, prompting Sanematsu to have an identity crisis. Ultimately, he recognizes who he is and kills his superior.

In the main storyline, Matsuzo and Matsuyo are elated because their sons have gotten new jobs. But Matsuzo soon learns from Iyami that his children have been replaced by a race of aliens known as the Nanmaiders. The aliens seem to have infiltrated every facet of human society. Matsuzo and Iyami work together and successfully bring the aliens down. After Matsuzo rescues his children, Iyami brainwashes the entire populace by using one of the alien devices.

