Created with the characters from the 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ written and illustrated by Fujio Akatsuka, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a dark comedy TV anime that revolves around the sextuplet Matsuno brothers and their misadventures as adults. The series is part of a beloved and enduring franchise that has lasted several decades. ‘Osomatsu-san’ fits right in among its predecessors because of similar self-referential humor. The series premiered on October 6, 2015. It is currently airing its 3rd season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 18 Release Date:

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 18, titled ‘Stop It,’ is set to release on February 9, 2021. Pierrot Studios produced the series, with Yukari Hashimoto serving as the music composer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. Episodes of all 3 seasons are also available on VRV.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

In episode 17, Dayon and Dekapan make their appearances for the first time in the season. Almost all the characters participate in an imoni-making contest, where the winner will receive ¥1 million. The brothers have no idea what imoni is. Eventually, Todomatsu finds out what it is, but the brothers continue to bicker with each other over virtually everything. Jyushimatsu joins forces with Hatabou, but their collaboration proves to be a disaster. Despite it a contest for making imoni, Chibita resolutely prepares oden. Iyami’s dish, the wildest of the bunch, makes a humorous reference to the drugs. Ultimately, all characters decide to work together and use the potatoes that Karamatsu brings back from imo village.

