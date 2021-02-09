Created with the characters from the 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ written and illustrated by Fujio Akatsuka, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a dark comedy TV anime that follows the sextuplet Matsuno brothers and their misadventures as adults. The show is one of the latest entries in a beloved and enduring franchise that has lasted several decades. ‘Osomatsu-san’ fits right in among its predecessors because of similar self-referential humor. The series premiered on October 6, 2015. It is currently airing its 3rd season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 19 Release Date:

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 19, titled ‘Dogs,’ is set to release on February 16, 2021. Pierrot Studios produced the series, with Yukari Hashimoto serving as the music composer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. Episodes of all 3 seasons are also available on VRV.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

In episode 18, Nyaa Hashimoto meets Osomatsu at a park and develops a crush on him. When she tells Totoko about it, the latter explains to her in no uncertain terms what a bad idea it is. Totoko then calls the other five Matsuno brothers over. Even their vivid descriptions of Osomatsu’s horrible personality don’t sway Nyaa. Choromatsu, who is idol obsessed with Nyaa, tries to candidly explain what kind of a person his oldest brother is but ends up affronting Nyaa with his informal attitude.

Heartbroken, Choromatsu embarks on a soul-searching trip that takes him from Japan to India to Egypt. When Osomatsu learns that Nyaa wants to date him, he wants one of his brothers to go in his stead. Seeing how eager they are to replace him, Osomatsu musters enough courage and decides to go himself. Nyaa wakes up on the day of their date after a good night’s sleep and realizes her mistake. The episode ends as she cancels the date.

