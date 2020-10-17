Out of all the anime genres out there, comedy isn’t usually considered to be among the best. That’s mostly because many jokes are only targeted towards local audiences and befit only their tastes. However, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is among the few anime that manages to bridge this gap between viewers and the local culture depicted in anime. Many of its gags are hit-or-miss, but it is enjoyable nonetheless. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio Pierrot, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a manga adaptation. The second episode of ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 20, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 2 English Dub Online?

All the seasons of ‘Osomatsu-san’ are available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Other than that, the first season of the anime’s English subbed version is available on Amazon Prime.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

The events of ‘Osomatsu-san’ ensue in modern-day Japan. It revolves around the Matsuno household that is quite infamous for its eccentricities, especially because of the Matsuno sextuplets. The identical brothers are always up to no good and are very well known for their gimmicks. Osomatsu, who is somewhat of an egoist, leads them, while Choromatsu serves as the voice of the group. Ichimatsu is always cynical about one thing or another, while Jyushimatsu is always the first one to take initiative. Then we have the very dominating Karamatsu along with the sweet and likable Todomatsu. Although quite different when it comes to their individual personalities, they are together a force to be reckoned with.

They may not look like it, but they are all grown men above the age of 20. Bereft of any jobs, they are typical NEETs—all they do is fool around all day and have no intention of getting jobs. All laid back, they just want everything to come their way with little to no efforts. However, there are times when they, too, attend job interviews only to ultimately make things worse. Their lack of professional skills is a big turn off for most employers and their pranks further dwindle their chances of getting hired. Getting a job may not be on their bucket list, but hitting on every woman sure is. Whenever an opportunity strikes, the boys waste no time and try to hit on any woman they can.

More often than not, their everyday gimmicks can get a bit too annoying. But it’s their carefree attitude towards life that makes them so intriguing.

