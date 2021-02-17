Osomatsu-san’ revolves around the misadventures of the sextuplet Matsuno brothers. The characters first appeared in the 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun,’ by Fujio Akatsuka. Two anime series have been developed from the source material in the following years. The first came out in 1966 and the second in 1988. ‘Osomatsu-san’ reimagines the characters as adults who somehow continue to get involved in one ridiculous situation after another. The anime has aired two full seasons and is currently broadcasting its third. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date:

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 20, titled ‘Choromatsu Memorial Hall’ and ‘Persimmons,’ is set to release on February 23, 2021. Pierrot Studios produced the series, with Yukari Hashimoto serving as the music composer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. Episodes of all 3 seasons are also available on VRV.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Episode 19 of season 3 of ‘Osomatsu-san’ is divided into three equal parts. The first part is titled ‘Are They Disbanding?’. It focuses on the Robot AIs. Pickled Plum is worried over his and Salmon’s failing comedy acts. He desperately wants the humans to laugh at their jokes. Seeing that Salmon is seemed to be occupied with a video game, Pickled Plum snaps at him. They subsequently start fighting. And one of them even brings up disbanding. The AIs reach out to Osomatsu and Choromatsu for help. The two Matsuno brothers start arguing between themselves on the AIs’ behalf. This makes the AIs realize their own folly.

In the chapter ‘Sumo Stable,’ Todomatsu starts taking sumo lessons and is grouped with trainees who have never won a match. Todomatsu quickly proves himself to be too fragile and weak-willed to pursue the sport. In the third and final chapter, titled ‘Dogs,’ Jyushimatsu switches his body with a dog after an accident and doesn’t realize it until Ichimatsu shows him a mirror. Jyushimatsu tries to get back into his own body, but the dog runs away with it. Eventually, his family accepts his new form.

Read More: Best Anime Shows of All Time