‘Osomatsu-san’ easily ranks among the best comedy anime out there. Some might even say that it’s as good as ‘Beelzebub’ and other comedy classics. Well, I won’t argue with that. Considering how it’s still going strong even after three seasons is enough to prove that it’s better most comedy anime that are aimlessly floating around. So regardless of where you’re from, you certainly will enjoy this one. For the who have been watching it already, here are all the details of its next episode.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio Pierrot, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a manga adaptation. The 3rd episode of ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 27, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 3 English Dub Online?

All the seasons of ‘Osomatsu-san’ are available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Other than that, the first season of the anime’s English subbed version is available on Amazon Prime.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Set in modern-day Japan, ‘Osomatsu-san’ revolves around the life of the quirky Matsuno sextuplets. They are all identical and usually, they are up to no good. All over town, everyone knows them for their ridiculous day-to-day gimmicks, and pretty much everyone is sick of it. Osomatsu, the leader of the clan, is somewhat of an egoist. Meanwhile, Choromatsu serves as a mediator between the group and the rest of the world. Ichimatsu is the cynical one and Jyushimatsu is the first one among them to take action. The remaining two brothers are Karamatsu and Todomatsu, both of whom are smart, likable but a little dominating. As different as they may seem on the outside, they are pretty much the same; united by their eccentric ideas.

Surprisingly, they are all above the age of 20. But despite being full-blown adults, they have no jobs, no aspirations, no goals, and are typical NEETs. Although every once in a while they do crawl out of their comfort zones and seek jobs, they always screw things up with their laid back attitude towards life. Their lack of professional skills is far too obvious and no one would ever want to hire them. Other than all the bizarre plans they come up with, they also show a keen interest in hitting on women. Whenever the opportunity strikes, they don’t hold themselves back despite making a fool out of themselves almost all the time.

At the end of the day, even as a viewer you get sick of their everyday gimmicks. But it’s their nonchalant attitude towards life that ends up entertaining you as a viewer.

Read More on Anime Preview: Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 4