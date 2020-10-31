In the world of anime, comedy isn’t considered to be a strong suit. Probably because of its cultural differences from Western cartoons. Or perhaps its lack of uniqueness. Whatever the reason may be, not all comedy anime are substandard. ‘Osomatsu-san’ is among the few anime that cross-cultural and language barriers to appeal to a greater audience. So if comedy is your thing, this one should be on top of your watch list. For those who are following its current season, here are all the details of its next episode.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Studio Pierrot, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a manga adaptation. The 4th episode of ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on November 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 4 English Dub Online?

All the seasons of ‘Osomatsu-san’ are available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Other than that, the first season of the anime’s English subbed version is available on Amazon Prime.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

‘Osomatsu-san’ ensues in modern-day Japan. It revolves around the life of the identical Matsuno sextuplets who are always up to no good. Infamously known for their gimmicks, the brothers live up to their bad reputation. As a team, they are a force to be reckoned with. Each one has a role to play in the group, and it’s their perfect group dynamic that keeps them out of trouble even though they always find themselves in the middle of ridiculous antics. Osomatsu serves as the leader of the group and has a huge ego. Choromatsu uses his flawless social skills to be the group’s orator and voices their opinions to the outside world. Then there is Ichimatsu, the cynical one in the crew, and Jyushimatsu, who’s always the first one to take initiative. The last two brothers are Karamatsu and Todomatsu. Both are quite smart in their own way and also more likable compared to the rest.

Despite being 20-year-olds, they take no shame in pulling off their childish gimmicks. In fact, they are proud of what they do. With no goals of doing something in life, they just goof around all day. Even when they do seek jobs every once in a while, they fail to get past interviews because of their dreadful professional skills. Other than screwing up on interviews, they also enjoy hitting on women. Their careless approach with this often backfires on them but it seems like they don’t care at all.

All in all, the Osomatsu sextuplets have a way of getting on your nerves. At the same time, there’s something inexplicably funny about almost everything they do.

