A sequel to the 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ (and its two anime adaptations), ‘Osomatsu-san’ (‘Mr. Osomatsu’) depicts the older versions of sextuplet Matsuno brothers, and all the troubles they continue to get into. A rare gem of an anime that focuses on situational comedy to elicit laughter, the series has all the correct ingredients to make its audience feel nostalgic about the original show. The first season of the new show premiered on October 6, 2015, and didn’t take long to acquire a loyal group of fans, many of whom have grown up reading or watching the original content. At present, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is on its third season, which began airing on October 13, 2020. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The new series is produced by Pierrot Studio and directed by Yoichi Fujita. The anime came out first before writer and illustrator Masako Shitara started publishing the manga version. ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 5, titled ‘The Way Home’, is set to be released on November 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 5 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Ten years have passed since the events of the original anime. But the story finds that while the sextuplet Matsuno brothers, Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, have physically grown, they remain as mischievous as they always were. The first episode cheekily breaks the fourth wall, making the brothers aware that they are getting a new series. They worry if they will be able to fit in the modern time. They briefly consider the prospect of their show being a colorful bishōnen idol anime, but eventually discard the idea, deeming it to be too much of a work. The story actually begins after they do nothing at all for a decade.

While all of them look identical, they have distinctive personalities. As opposed to the original series, the humor and theme that ‘Osomatsu-san’ explores are quite mature. It continues to depict effective parodies of some of the popular components of Japanese culture. In the new show, its targets are understandably more modern.

