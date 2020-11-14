Developed by Pierrot Studio, ‘Osomatsu-san’ revolves around the misadventures of sextuplet Matsuno brothers. The characters first appeared in the 1962 manga series, ‘Osomatsu-kun’, by Fujio Akatsuka. Two anime series were developed from the source material in the following years. The first came out in 1966 and the second in 1988. ‘Osomatsu-san’ reimagines the characters as adults who somehow continue to get involved in one ridiculous situation after another. The series has been written by Shū Matsubara and directed by Yoichi Fujita. ‘Osomatsu-san’ has aired two full seasons and is currently airing its third. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 6, titled ‘Touter’, ‘Optimization’, and ‘Message’, is set to be released on November 17, 2020. The anime originally started airing on October 6, 2015. Its 3rd season premiered on October 13, 2020. The manga series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 6 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

A significant portion of the comedy in ‘Osomatsu-san’ is meta-humor and stems from regular fourth-wall-breaking. It has been a decade between the conclusion of the ‘Osomatsu-kun’ and the beginning of the new anime. But as it turns out, the sextuplet Matsuno brothers, Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, haven’t changed much beyond their physical appearances. They are still lazy and have trouble keeping a job. The topics that the new show deals with are more mature. The sextuplets serve as the main protagonists of the series, and characters like Iyami and Chibita become part of the supporting cast. While initially the first season of the series was supposed to have only 12 episodes, the network expected ‘Osomatsu-san’ to be very popular and ordered a second cour comprised of 13 episodes. This was repeated in season 2 and likely will be repeated in season 3.

