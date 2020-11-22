Written by Shū Matsubara band directed by Yoichi Fujita, ‘Osomatsu-san’ or ‘Mr. Osomatsu’ is a comedy anime that depicts the sextuplet from the popular 1960s manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ in modern-day. The characters from Fujio Akatsuka’s classic work have been aged 10 years. Following its release on October 6, 2015, the show has been able to generate a significant amount of buzz because of its unique brand of humor, and engaging set of characters. The show is currently on its 3rd season. Here Is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 7, titled ‘Tidbits Collection 3’, is set to be released on November 24, 2020. The current season has started airing on October 13, 2020. The manga series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 7 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

After learning that they are getting a new anime adaptation of their story, the sextuplet Matsuno brothers; Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu; begin to worry about whether the new-age audience will like them. The show’s meta-humor sets it apart from anything else on television. Among the brothers, Osomatsu is the oldest and pretends to be the leader of the group. Karamatsu is the second oldest brother who has a very high opinion of himself. Choromatsu is the most responsible one among them. Ichimatsu is the one who prefers solitude above everything else. Jyushimatsu is the dumb but energetic brother, while Todomatsu is the most manipulative one.

The humor in the show seems to be more mature than the original. With the six brothers serving as the main protagonists, characters like Iyami and Chibita have gone back to fill the supporting roles. The series is produced by Pierrot animated studio, whose current shows include ‘Boruto’ and ‘Black Clover’.

