Based on the 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun’ by Fujio Akatsuka , ‘Osomatsu-san’ (‘Mr. Osomatsu’) revolves around older versions of the sextuplet Matsuno brothers, and all the troubles they willingly and unwillingly encounter. The series is a rare gem of an anime that emphasizes situational comedy to evoke laughter. It has enough ingredients to make the audience nostalgic about the original manga series. The first season of the new show premiered on October 6, 2015, and quickly garnered a loyal group of fans, many of whom have grown up reading or watching the original content. At present, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is on its third season, which began airing on October 13, 2020. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The new series is produced by Pierrot Studio and directed by Yoichi Fujita. Shū Matsubara is the main writer of the anime. ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 8, titled ‘To the South’, is set to be released on December 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 8 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Ten years have passed since the events of the original manga. In the meantime, although the sextuplet Matsuno brothers, Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, have physically grown, their behavior hasn’t changed much. The first episode sets precedence on what type of show that the creators are trying to make by breaking the fourth wall and letting the brothers know that they are getting a brand-new series. They wonder if the modern audience will accept them. The brothers briefly try out being the characters of a colorful bishōnen idol anime, but quickly realize that they can’t handle the fame. Despite being identical, the brothers have vastly different personalities. With the characters all grown up, this has allowed the creators to explore more mature themes in ‘Osomatsu-san’. Like the original, it offers biting parodies to some of the popular aspects of Japanese culture.

