Based on the characters from Fujio Akatsuka’s 1962 manga series, ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a comedy anime about identical sextuplets who find misadventure and mischief wherever they go. The series features adult versions of the brothers, so the humor and content have matured as well. unfortunately, all the brothers are NEETs, having received no proper education and can’t seem to hold on to their jobs. The series originally premiered on October 6, 2015. The third season began airing on October 13, 2020. Here is everything we have been able to find out about the upcoming episode of ‘Osomatsu-san’.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The new series is produced by Pierrot Studio and directed by Yoichi Fujita. Shū Matsubara is the main writer of the anime. ‘Osomatsu-san’ Season 3 Episode 9, titled ‘Let’s Do chores’, is set to release on December 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 9 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

A considerable part of the comedy in ‘Osomatsu-san’ is meta-humor and comes directly from regular fourth-wall-breaking. The boys are 10 years older, but they are still as immature as ever. Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, continue to get into bizarre and silly troubles. Although they look the same, the brothers have vastly different personalities. Osomatsu is the oldest and firmly believes that he is the leader among them. Karamatsu is a self-proclaimed cool guy among the siblings. Choromatsu is objectively the most responsible one. Ichimatsu is quick-witted and loner. Jyushimatsu is silliest of the all the brothers. Todomatsu is the out and out extrovert among the brothers. He is also quite manipulative. Furthermore, the series has a colorful collection of supporting characters, including Totoko, Iyami, and Chibita. Although the first season of the series was supposed to have only 12 episodes, the network considered the series high popularity. It ordered a second cour comprised of 13 episodes. season 2 follows the same pattern. Season 3 will likely do the same as well.

