Ecchi, when unnecessarily placed in the premise of a manga or anime, can be extremely annoying. But only a few mangas like ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ strike the right balance between fanservice and other relevant content. Although replete with adult content, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is a hilarious manga series written by Daisuke Hiyama and published by Futabasha. Its anime adaptation is now underway and we expect it to be equally raunchy and hilarious.

The upcoming anime adaptation of the renowned manga series is directed by Tatsumi and Nora Mōri is handling its scripts. Wolfsbane Studio is looking over its animation and its opening theme song, titled “Tsurenaite Yūtsu” (Piercing Melancholy), is a creation of Yui Ninomiya, who is also the voice artist for Luvelia Sanctos. Going by its NSFW premise, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is clearly not for everyone. But if you have a knack for ecchi anime that not only offer adult content but also entertain you with their creative storylines, you should check this one out. On that note, if you’re looking forward to the first episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’, read on further to know all the details about its release date and streaming availability.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 1 Online?

Sentai Filmworks has licensed ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ and will stream it on HiDive.

[NEW SIMULCAST] Things are gonna get even wilder on HIDIVE with Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time! read more here: https://t.co/5VnDMem695 pic.twitter.com/V59lfKlIGa — HIDIVE (@HIDIVEofficial) July 2, 2020

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

The titular character of the series, Peter Grill, is the world’s strongest fighter. But all this fame and recognition comes with an extremely weird and unforeseeable consequence: No matter who they are or where they live, women and monsters from everywhere now want to have genetically superior babies with him. As a result, his harem adventure begins. In an ordinary situation, Peter would certainly embrace the attention that he’s getting from so many women. Hell, he might even take full advantage of the situation.

However, to his dismay, he is engaged to the love of his life and has no intentions of cheating on her. Still, getting so much attention from other attractive women overwhelms him and puts his self-control on a check. So ultimately, it comes down to him. He can either give up on his current relationship for the sake of guilty pleasures or he can bear the pain of resisting the attention he’s getting. What will it be?

