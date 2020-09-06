For those who are looking for a quick Ecchi fix or simply an anime that is replete with fan service, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is almost a perfect fit. On the other hand, those who are looking for deep anime with well written and animated characters, this one does not fit the bill. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on September 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

It all begins when Peter Grill manages to kill all of his competition at a tournament where the strongest warriors from all over the world get together. As a result of this win, Peter Grill gets an abundance of fame and fortune. Adding to this, he also set to get married to the girl of his dreams. For a while, it seems like life couldn’t have been better. But soon, things start getting a little dicey when women from all over the world start giving him attention. From elves to ogres to every species, all of them intend to seduce and sleep with Peter Grill only to bear his genetically superior children. Unfortunately for Peter, he is already committed to the woman he intends to marry and has no intention of cheating on her. It all begins when two ogre sisters, Mimi and Lisa Alpacas, set their eyes on him. Determined to sleep with him, they arrive at the guild party and attempt to blackmail him into sleeping with them. Although Peter manages to get out of the situation, it leads him to a lot of embarrassment.

With what follows, a tiny elf sets out to sleep with him. While Mimi and Lisa try to blackmail him, the elf watches him from a distance and then decides to pounce on him when he’s alone. To the elf’s dismay, she, too, gets rejected by Peter. And so, out of anger and frustration, she lays a curse on him. With time, things only get worse for Peter and he is forced to cheat on the girl he loves. In the end, it comes down to him to deduce ways to keep his acts of debauchery a secret.

