To many, ‘Peter Grill’ will prove to be a very disappointing anime because of its lack of any semblance. However, for others, it’ll be a fun anime as it offers relentless fan service. Although a little glitchy with its animation at times and not strong from a storyline standpoint, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is fun and focused on what it intends to offer. So if you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on September 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ beings with a tournament of warriors who duke it out to acquire the title of the strongest man in the world. To everyone surprise, Peter Grill, who looks pretty ordinary, wins the tournament and rightfully acquires the title. The fame and wealth that follow are very well welcomed by Peter. However, along with that, an unforeseeable consequence comes along—women, regardless of race or species, go berzerk about him. They dream of bearing his genetically superior children and are willing to do just about anything to make that a possibility. Put simply, Peter gets the attention he never asked for. And as much as he would love to appreciate it, his arms are tied as he has committed himself to the love of his life.

Peter’s harem adventure beings when Ogre sisters, Mimi and Lisa, decide to target him. They have no intention of holding back or going easy on him. Disregarding his consent, they show up at a guild party and blackmail him into sleeping with them. Peter somehow manages to dodge a bullet here but gets caught in the act by his own father-in-law. This incident is embarrassing enough to make him realize that he must be more careful.

However, his harem fan following seems to be way ahead of him. While he’s with Mimi and Lisa, an elf spies on him and pounces on him when the right opportunity strikes. Peter rejects her. Out of sheer frustration, the elf sets a curse on him and poor Peter suffers all over again. Ultimately, to save his marriage and to keep himself out of trouble, Peter is left with no choice but to comply with everything he is asked to do by the women who keep trailing him. While he’s at it, he is even forced to keep his acts of infidelity a secret.

