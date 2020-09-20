Ecchi fans are of two kinds: the ones who seek some storytelling semblance in fan service and the ones who only seek fan service only. If you belong to the latter category, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is the perfect anime for you. It offers relentless fan service and rarely focuses on any other aspect. But for others who seek meaning in an anime’s plot or just watch anime with high production values, this one does not fit the bill. Well, regardless of what you prefer, if you have been watching it all this while, read on further to know all about its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on September 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

In its opening moments, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ features a battle of warriors where men from all over the world fight against one another. The winner of this tournament is labeled as the strongest man alive and consequently gets a lot of respect and fame. To everyone’s surprise, a seemingly ordinary warrior named Peter Grill lands an easy win. The titular character is all hyped about his victory. For a while, it seems like he has almost everything he could have asked for—fame, money, and the love of his life. Things just couldn’t have been better.

However, his win in the tournament comes with some terrible consequences. As he shoots up to fame, women of all kinds start craving him. They wish to bare his genetically superior children. At first, Peter struggles to wrap his around this realization. But soon, all of this popularity becomes a threat to his current relationship as women are willing to do just about anything to sleep with him.

His harem adventure ensues when Ogre sisters, Mimi and Lisa, set their eyes on him and show up at the guild party. When the right opportunity strikes, they corner him and blackmail him into sleeping with them. Peter somehow manages to find a way to dodge them, but that itself lands him in a lot of trouble. With what follows, an elf decides to target him and waits for the right opportunity to pounce at him. But Peter rejects her as well. Out of sheer disappointment, the elf lays a curse on him, and Peter suffers the dire consequences of his fame. Not only is his life in danger, but he must also now ensure that his fiance never finds out about his infidelity.

