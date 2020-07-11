‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is a raunchy comedy that has no chill from its very onset. In its first episode itself, the anime establishes that its Ecchi is going to be above and beyond what most anime viewers are used to seeing. So for obvious, if you despise fan service, you should certainly stay away from this one. For those who have already started watching it, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

Peter Grill, the titular character of the series participates in a battle tournament. The winner of this tournament is declared as the strongest warrior in the world and gets rewarded with endless fame and wealth. Although initially a little doubtful about himself, Peter Grill manages to win the tournament, thus, becoming the strongest man in the world. While he feels grateful for everything that he gets out of it, he hates how it also comes with some unexpected consequences. Women from all over the world, in every shape or form, monsters and humans, suddenly start giving him a whole lot of attention. For obvious reasons, they do so because they want to raise genetically superior kids with him. However, already being engaged to the love of his life, Peter Grill hates all this attention; at least that’s what he believes in the beginning.

What disappoints Peter is that he achieves this fame at this point in his life. If it had happened earlier—when he was younger and single—he would be able to take full advantage of it. But now he has no intention of cheating on his lover and yet, he feels drawn to the invitation of so many women. Thus, this marks the inception of his complex harem adventure. All of this leaves him with two simple choices: he can either walk away from all the women trying to approach him or he can cheat on his girl and lose one thing that he truly values. There’s no in-between and he’ll have to tread one path. Either way, there will be consequences.

