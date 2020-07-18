To put it simply, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is nothing but a typical harem, fanservice comedy. Although it does have a pretty well-defined storyline, it offers nothing more or less than the aforementioned elements. Not to mention, its ecchi is pretty intense and is certainly not for those who hate fan service. On the other hand, if you’re into guilty-pleasure anime viewing, you should certainly check this one out. With that said, here is everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is an Ecchi anime that revolves around the life of a warrior named Peter. The protagonist participates in a grand fighting tournament whose winner is given the title of the strongest warrior in the world. To his own surprise, Peter Grill manages to win this tournament. As a result, he is not only able to acquire the title of the strongest warrior out there but also gains immense popularity. But with all this fame and recognition comes an unforeseeable consequence—women from all over the world, regardless of species or size, wish to become his spouses. All these women not only feel attracted to him but also want to have genetically superior kids with him. But as much as Peter would love to accept all this love, he holds himself back because he is already engaged.

Maybe earlier, when he was single, he wouldn’t mind fulfilling the wishes of all these women. But now that he is already with someone, he has no intention of cheating. Unfortunately, to his dismay, he feels drawn to the idea of being so craved by so many women. And thus, this marks the inception of his confusion which causes him a lot more trouble than he had initially anticipated. His harem life comes with two simple yet difficult choices: he either pursue his relationship with the woman he loves or he can seek cheap thrills with all the women who want him. So what will he eventually choose? Well, to know the answer to that, make sure you check out the anime.

