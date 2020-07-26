Jam-packed with a whole lot of fan service, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is just another harem comedy that has a lot to offer for Ecchi hounds. Other than that, from a plot standpoint, there isn’t much to it. So for those who are looking for some guilty pleasure anime this season, this one perfectly fits the bill. With that said, if you have been following the first season of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ centers around a titular character who competes in a gruesome tournament of warriors. In the first episode of the series, it is established that Peter manages to defeat the mightiest of warriors and win the tournament. As a result, he is declared to be the strongest warrior in the world. His grand win is followed by fame and a whole lot of wealth; both of which, he had previously anticipated. However, an unforeseeable consequence follows his wins—women from all over the world, regardless of age or species, start chasing him in the hope that he’ll help them raise genetically superior offsprings. For a while, Peter is lukewarm towards this newfound attention. But after a few moments of introspection, he realizes that he is in some deep trouble.

There was a time when Peter was single and he would have loved so much attention from women. However, now that he is already engaged to a woman her loves, he can’t just go out of his way to pursue guilty pleasures. More so, he values his current relationship a bit too much and does not want to cheat on his girl. Ultimately, with a harem that ensues in his life, Peter is left with two grave choices: he can either disregard his long term relationships and make the best of the opportunity that he has or he can resist his instincts and urges to stay with his girl. What will it be? To know the answer to that, make sure that you do check out the first season of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time.’

