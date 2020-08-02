‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is the perfect definition of the term “guilty pleasure.” Although its elements of harem can still be appreciated, its characters are not at all well-written. Moreover, for those who are easily offended by fan service, this one should certainly not be on their watch list. But if you’re looking for an anime that keeps its story simple and offers a lot of nudity, this one perfectly fits the bill. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

In ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’, a young warrior named Peter Grill participates in a gruesome tournament in which the strongest warriors from all over the world compete against one another. With ease, Peter is easily able to defeat the mightiest of warriors and win the tournament. His winning streak lands him the title of the strongest man in the world. For obvious reasons, Peter feels ecstatic about his wins and even looks forward to the journey that lies ahead. The fame and the money that comes with this win is something he looks forward to but an unforeseeable consequence also comes with all of this—women from all over the world, regardless of age or species, start desiring him and hope to have his genetically superior babies. Initially, Peter remains stoic towards all the attention that he gets but soon, he, too, finds all this attention quite overwhelming.

There was a time when Peter would have been willing to pursue relationships with so many women. Unfortunately for him, he is not single to pull off something like that now. And since he is engaged to a girl he really loves, going out of his way to pursue all those casual relationships would be foolhardy. Moreover, he even believes that his morals are too strong, so he wouldn’t want to cheat on his girl. In the end, with the harem he finds himself in, he is left with two grave choices: he can either give up on the girl he wishes to be with all his life or he could settle for casual relationships where he could date girls of all species. To know all about his confused harem life, make sure that you do check out ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’.

