For the most part, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is your typical Ecchi fantasy anime that aims to offer nothing more than relentless fan service. Along with that, even its artwork feels dull and inconsistent. But in all of its flaws, one thing that most anime viewers will love about it is its vibrant cast of characters. Moreover, even its opening themes and background scores have a warm vintage feel that reminds you of some anime classics. Although it isn’t among the best anime of this season, it’s still worth a shot if you have some tolerance towards nudity. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

In its first episode, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ introduces a grand tournament of warriors in which some of the strongest men of the world compete against one another. The anime’s titular character, Peter Grill, also happens to be one of them. After battling several gruesome warriors like him, he manages to win the tournament and embraces all the fame and recognition that ultimately comes with this epic win. Unfortunately for him, this win comes with unexpected consequences. Regardless of race, species, or gender, women from all over the world are extremely drawn to him. What makes things worse is the fact that they only want to be with him to have genetically superior kids. Peter tries his best to stay stoic towards this response but the overwhelming response soon starts getting inside his head.

Peter Grill would have been pleased with all the attention he gets. However, the biggest dilemma of his life is the fact that he is already with someone. So to be with other women, he’ll either have to dump the woman he’s in love with or simply cheat on her. As Peter’s harem adventure begins, he is haunted by the quintessential question: “To be or not to be.” Ultimately, regardless of what he chooses, it will lead to hilarious consequences. So if you wish to know more about Peter’s choices and his day-to-day harem-centric snags, make sure that you do check out ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’.

Read More on Anime Preview: Rent-a-Girlfriend Episode 6 | The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 7