In terms of animation, overall production, and even from a storyline standpoint, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ isn’t great at all. In fact, if we compare it with the majority of the anime that have premiered this season, it easily pales out. Even so, what makes it so popular is its relentless use of fan service. So if you’re simply looking for guilty pleasures, look nowhere else as this one has you covered.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on August 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

In its initial episode, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ first introduces us to a tournament of the world’s greatest warriors. All of them compete again one another to acquire the title of being the greatest warriors ever known to their world. Among all the monsters and vicious begins that compete in the tournament, Peter Grill happens to be a fairly normal-looking competitor who surprises everyone with his strength and combat skills. He easily wins the tournament and acquires the title of being the strongest man alive. As a result, he is showered with a lot of wealth and fame, which is something he had always anticipated. However, what he did now is that an unforeseeable consequence is now underway due to his winnings. Women from all over the world—regardless of their race or species—are extremely drawn to him. The women want to produce genetically superior kids with him but he finds himself in a dilemma as he’s already with someone.

Peter Grill had vowed to himself that he would marry Luvelia Sanctus as she is the only girl he loves. But when ogres and every other imaginable creature starts craving him, the harem gets him all confused about what he wants. To his dismay, when he tries to ignore these women or rejects their offer, they even try to force him or blackmail him into mating with them. Each episode introduces a new foe Peter Grill has to deal with just to stay loyal to his fiancé. From monsters to orcs to even tiny evil elves, with all of them determined to sleep with Peter, how long will be able to stay loyal to his partner? To know the answer to that, make sure that you check out ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time.’

Read More: Best Fan Service Anime