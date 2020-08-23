At its best, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is the perfect anime for those who are looking for nothing but uncensored fan service. But at its worst, although the anime does have a censored version, there’s nothing more to it than its boundary-pushing nudity. So if you’re certain that you’re only looking for a thrilling Ecchi, this one perfectly fits the bill. Others might want to look in a different direction. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on August 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

It all beings when Peter Grill, the titular protagonist of the anime, competes against the world’s toughest warriors. Although he faces several worthy challengers along the way, he slays them all with ease and wins against them all. As a result, he gets the title of the strongest warrior in the whole wide world. With what follows, Peter receives a lot of fame and money for his win against the world’s strongest men and he embraces everything that he gets. However, along with all of this, an unforeseeable consequence comes in—women from everywhere, regardless of race, age, or species, start demanding him as their husband. At first, the fact that he is suddenly so popular among women just baffles him. And then, he realizes that all these women want him only to genetically superior babies with him.

Peter Grill had once promised himself that if he’ll ever marry someone, it’ll be Luvelia Sanctus as she is the only woman he has ever truly loved. So after a few brief moments of introspection, he decides to stick to his decision of staying with the woman he loves. However, the other women of the world refuse to give up on him. As a result, a harem ensues in which Ogres and Elves start manipulating him into mating with them. When that does not work, they even blackmail him and Peter’s hard-earned win turns out to be a disaster. So ultimately, one can’t help but wonder if he’ll give in to the blackmailing and cheat on Luvelia or he’ll stick to his morals and keep his word. Well, to know the answer to that, check out ‘Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan.’

