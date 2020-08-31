From an animation standpoint, ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ may be full of unnecessary glitches and redundancies. Even so, the anime truly shine by balancing its drama with its extreme fan service moments. The nudity in ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ can indeed by boundary-pushing a lot of times but that is clearly where its main appeal comes from. So if you despise fan service in anime, make sure you stay away from this one. But if you’re looking for an anime that would perfectly fulfill your guilty pleasures, this one perfectly fits the bill.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ is scheduled to release on September 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Online?

You can watch ‘Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time’ on HiDive and Crunchyroll with its original Japanse audio and English subtitles.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Spoilers

Peter Grill knocks out all competition and becomes the strongest warrior in the world. Life for him seems perfect—he has fame, money, and a girl he truly loves. All set to marry Luvelia Sanctus, the love of his life, Peter has no intention of ever cheating on her. However, his title of becoming the strongest warrior in the world comes with some unforeseeable consequences. Monster women, regardless of age or species, start chasing him with the intention of bearing his genetically superior children. It all begins when two Ogre sisters, Mimi and Lisa Alpacas, set out to sleep with him. To execute this plan, the two women show up at the guild’s party and blackmail him into sleeping with them. All of this leads to a very awkward situation where the father of the two Ogres shows up between the act.

The adventure continues when a tiny elf starts showing interest in Peter Grill. She watches him from a distance while he is with Mimi and Lisa. The elf, named Vegan Eldoriel, goes as far as straddling him and even curses him when he disagrees to sleep with her. With time, Peter’s misadventures only get worse and new monsters trail him just to raise his genetically superior offsprings. As much as he tries to control his urges and be faithful to Luvelia, he is left with no option but to cheat on her. With so much going, as a viewer, you can’t but wonder how long will he be able to pull this off till Luvelia finds out about his disloyal acts. Well, we’ll certainly find the answer to that in the next few episodes.

