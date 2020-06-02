It wouldn’t be fair to say that ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is among the best game adaptations out there as there are some very impressive anime that have been traversed from the gaming medium. However, considering all the game adaptations that barely leave a mark, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is certainly a notch above most other similar shows. What further adds to its charm is its adorable characters and simple yet enjoyable story. Although there’s nothing exceptional about it, it sure is worth checking out. That being said, the ones who have been watching it all this while would want to know when they can expect the next episode to come out. Well, here are all the details.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is the adaptation of a Japanese role play game of the same name developed by Cygames. The anime adaptation premiered on April 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 10th episode of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is scheduled to release on June 8, 2020.

CygamesPictures is the animation studio that has created ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’, with Takaomi Kanasaki as its director. The director has also written its script and its music tracks, including the OP and ED, have been primarily created by Akifumi Tada and Yasunori Nishiki. Its franchise also includes a manga series which has been written by Asahiro Kakashi and illustrated by wEshica/Shōgo.

Where to Watch Princess Connect! Re:Dive English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Spoilers

A young boy named Yuuki, who is the main character of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’, finds himself in a completely different world. What further adds to his problems is the fact that he has absolutely no memories of who he is or who he used to be before getting there. More so, he has no memories of where he was before this. As he goes trawling around in his new world, looking for cues that would help him understand what’s going on, he runs into four young girls who seem to be there to help him find some hope.

One of them turns out to be a girl named Kokkoro, who is his guide in the fantasy world. The second one if Pecorine, who has mastered the art of sword-fighting and also loves food more than anyone else. The third and the final girl who joins him on his journey is Karyl, an extremely smart yet extremely grumpy sorceress. Together, all three girls join forces with Yuuki and they embark on an adventure to explore everything that their world has to offer. While they are at it, Yuuki hopes to learn more about his origins.

