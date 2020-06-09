Be it anywhere, anime, or mainstream movies, gaming adaptations have always struggled to please viewers. However, some gaming adaptations like ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ completely go above and beyond our expectations and restore our hope in the sub-genre. ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ isn’t among those extreme sci-fi game adaptations, neither is it too basic. It takes more of a middle ground and keeps you entertained with its character-driven narrative, impressive animation, and appreciable world-building. If you have been following its first season all this while, read on further to know all the details about its next episode.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is the adaptation of a Japanese role play game of the same name developed by Cygames. The anime adaptation premiered on April 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 11th episode of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is scheduled to release on June 15, 2020.

The first season of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is being animated by CygamesPictures which is the same studio that created its original game. With Takaomi Kanasaki at its helm, the show’s music tracks, both OP and ED, are a creation of Akifumi Tada and Yasunori Nishiki. Apart from the anime and its original game, the Princess Connect franchise also involves a manga series which was written by Asahiro Kakashi and illustrated by wEshica/Shōgo.

Where to Watch Princess Connect! Re:Dive English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Spoilers

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ first introduces us to a young boy Yuuki, who finds himself in a strange world he knows nothing about it. When he tries to think about it, he is able to recall no memories of his past life and also has no clue who he truly is. When he goes around looking for something that would help him get a hang of his current situation, a ray of hope shines on him when he meets three young girls. Turns out that all three of them are there to help him find his way in this new world.

The first one of these girls turns out to be Kokkoro, who serves as his guide. The second one is Pecorine, a girl whose sword fighting skills are simply unmatched but so is her love for food. Karyl is the final girl who joins him on his journey and as grumpy as she may seem at times, no one is as smart as her. Together all three of them start their own squad and set out to help Yuuki find his true identity.

