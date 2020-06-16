In terms of its content, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ may not exactly be the most unique anime of this season. But what makes it worthy of your time is how cheerful and lively it is all the time. Moreover, even its spectacular animation style and the wide range of colors on its palette are enough to get you hooked onto it. If you have been following ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ all this while and you’re eagerly waiting for its last episode of the season, read on further to know all the details about its release date and streaming availability.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is the adaptation of a Japanese role play game of the same name developed by Cygames. The anime adaptation premiered on April 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 12th episode of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is scheduled to release on June 22, 2020.

CygamesPictures is the studio that has animated the first season of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’. It also happens to the same studio that designed its original game. The anime has been directed by Takaomi Kanasaki and both, it OP and ED, have been created by Akifumi Tada and Yasunori Nishiki. Along with the anime and its original game, the ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ franchise also includes a manga series which was written by Asahiro Kakashi and illustrated by wEshica/Shōgo.

Where to Watch Princess Connect! Re:Dive English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Spoilers

The main character of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is a young boy named Yuuki, who wakes up in a new world he knows absolutely nothing about. What adds more heft to his troubles is the fact that he has no memories of who he used to be or where he came from. With no other option left but to go around and explore the world around him, he looks for clues that would give him the slightest hint about where he is. That’s when he stumbles upon three girls who are apparently there show him the way.

Among these girls, the first girl turns out to be Kokkoro, who is supposedly his guide. The second one is Karyl, who may seem a bit too irritable but extremely smart nonetheless. The third and the final girl is Pecorine, who has mastered the art of wielding her sword and is also a food lover. Together, all four of them join forces and start their own guild. With this, uncertain about what lies ahead, they set out on a grand adventure.

