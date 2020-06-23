‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is a simple and adorable slice-of-life fantasy anime that is driven by its four main characters. Despite being a game adaptation, it is surprisingly not half as bad as all the other game adaptations that are aimlessly floating around. One of the strongest elements of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is its impeccable animation quality and style. Till now, its quality has not even dipped once in this season and its bright, colorful style perfectly fits the anime’s feel-good themes. For those who have been following it all this while and are looking forward to its finale, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its 13th episode.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Animated by Cygames Pictures and directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is the adaptation of a Japanese role play game of the same name developed by Cygames. The anime adaptation premiered on April 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 13th episode of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is scheduled to release on June 29, 2020.

Both, its OP and ED, have been created by Akifumi Tada and Yasunori Nishiki. Apart from the original game and anime ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ franchise also includes a manga series which was written by Asahiro Kakashi and illustrated by wEshica/Shōgo.

Where to Watch Princess Connect! Re:Dive English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Spoilers

The first season of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ begins the introduction of a young boy named Yuuki, who mysteriously finds himself in a strange new world he knows nothing about. What bothers him even more than his unknown surroundings is the fact that he has little to no memories of who he is or where he came from. In a desperate attempt to find out more about himself and the new world that he’s in, Yuuki goes trawling around like neophyte having no clue what he’s looking for. That’s when luckily for him, he runs into three girls, who he figures are there to join him on an adventure in this world.

The first girl named Kokkoro, is supposed to be his guide. The second girl Karyl, is wicked smart but also gets irritated a bit too easily. The third one is Pecorine, a master at wielding her katana but also a proud hog. When all four of them cross paths, they form a guild of their own and set out to not only explore the world around them but also to help Yuuki find his true identity.

