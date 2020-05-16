Many anime viewers were quite iffy about ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ when it was first announced. While the ones who were well versed with its game were a little skeptical about how well it would translate into an anime, the ones not familiar with the games just dismissed it as another gaming adaptation. However, so far, ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ has gone above and beyond everyone’s expectations. The anime comes with almost every Isekai trope you can imagine but it still manages to keep you entertained by balancing out its elements of mystery and fantasy.

Moreover, even its characters, although a little stereotypical at times are all extremely likable and well-developed. Apart from all of this, even the art of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is surprisingly very good. It offers some of the most breathtaking visuals, while its color palette perfectly befits its themes. Not to mention, its music choices, especially the OP, are quite impressive. So if you were initially a little doubtful about watching it, you might want to give it a try. For those who have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is the adaptation of a Japanese role play game of the same name developed by Cygames. The anime adaptation premiered on April 6, 2020 and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in its first season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 7th episode of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is scheduled to release on May 18, 2020.

The anime adaptation of ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ is animated by CygamesPictures, with Takaomi Kanasaki at it helm. Takaomi Kanasaki has also written its script and its music has been primarily done by Akifumi Tada and Yasunori Nishiki. Written by Asahiro Kakashi and illustrated by wEshica/Shōgo, the series also has a manga adaptation

Where to Watch Princess Connect! Re:Dive English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Princess Connect! Re:Dive’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Spoilers